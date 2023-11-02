Saudi Arabia Announces Start and End Dates for 2024 Hajj Flight Schedule

Saudi Arabia has unveiled its flight operations plan for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has published a comprehensive schedule for “pre-judge” flights, slated to initiate on May 9, 2024, and continue to land in Saudi Arabia until June 10, 2024.

ALSO READ Petrol Sales Rise Sharply After Decrease in Prices in October

Conversely, the return journey for pilgrims departing from Saudi Arabia is earmarked to commence on June 20, 2024, with the final flight for Hajj 2024 departing from Saudi Arabia on July 21, 2024.

In accordance with GACA’s notification, airlines from various countries, including Pakistan, have been granted the opportunity to submit applications for pre- and post-Hajj flight operations until January 1, 2024.

On the other hand, the long-anticipated release of the Hajj Policy for 2024 experienced an unforeseen setback yesterday when the press conference, originally slated by the Minister of Religious Affairs, was postponed.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs pointed to ongoing discussions and initiatives to reduce the cost of the Hajj packages as the primary causes for this delay.

ALSO READ KP Bans Men From Entering Girls’ Schools in the Province

Reports stated that the Federal Cabinet had recently granted its approval to the Hajj Policy for 2024, bringing forth a series of notable modifications.

The policy seemed to be characterized by greater inclusivity, taking into account recommendations from the public, with the overarching objective of delivering a more streamlined and efficient experience for pilgrims.