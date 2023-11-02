KP Bans Men From Entering Girls’ Schools in the Province

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 2, 2023 | 2:35 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department has implemented a ban on men from entering girls’ schools throughout the province.

This decision comes in response to a series of complaints registered on the Citizen’s Portal regarding the presence of men in girls’ schools.

ALSO READ

In a notification released by the KP director of education, it has been officially declared that men’s entry into girls’ schools is now prohibited.

Furthermore, the authorities of these schools have been instructed not to invite any male individuals as chief guests to events or programs held at female educational institutions.

The education department has clarified that only female chief guests will be permitted to participate in events and programs hosted at girls’ schools in KP.

ALSO READ

Earlier this year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government made an unprecedented move by endorsing a proposal that advocates for the exclusive appointment of female teachers at government-run primary education institutes throughout the province.

This approval came following months of deliberation, during which the provincial cabinet considered recommendations put forth by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department in January.

ProPK Staff

lens

Urwa Hocane Flaunts Her Third Trimester Glow In Latest Snap
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>