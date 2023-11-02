You Can Now Get Exclusive Front-Row Seats for Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Every year, thousands of people from across the globe travel to Dubai to celebrate the new year’s eve. The fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa has been one of the main attractions for the last few years.

The New Year celebration at the world’s tallest tower is managed by the Emaar Properties. This time, they have decided to introduce a paid front-row-seat experience of the Burj Khalifa’s fireworks show at the Burj Park.

It is important to note that tourists can still witness the fireworks show for free but the paid facility has been introduced for those who want to get a better experience.

As far as ticket prices are concerned, adults will have to pay Dh300, while kids aged between 5 and 12 can get their tickets for Dh150. There is no entry fee for kids below the age of 5.

Tickets will be available on Platinumlist from November 10. Ticket holders must collect their badges from the Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall on December 26 -30, from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Without the badge, no one will be allowed to enter Burj Park and access some specific areas. Ticket holders can also enjoy one free meal and two drinks at the food stalls.

The doors of Burj park will be opened at 4pm, which will feature food trucks, stalls, live performances, and more.