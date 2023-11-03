Chakor Ventures and Falcon Holdings Management Partner to Revolutionize Islamabad’s Culinary Scene

A momentous occasion unfolded, and emerged on the scene, as a MoU signing by Chakor Ventures and Falcon Holdings Management happened. They came together on one platform to sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In this groundbreaking move, Chakor Ventures and Falcon Holding management have joined hands to build an international standard culinary journey, and this partnership is a crucial milestone in bringing forward five globally renowned and celebrated international brands that need no introduction, as their services are well-recognized, and finest epitome.

The MoU signing ceremony was hosted at the Citadel 7 by Chakor Ventures site office, and it turned out to be spectacular, as expected. Many distinguished guests appeared from culinary businesses and gathered to witness the historic event such as the President of Chakor Ventures, Mr. Asad Khan, the Chairman of Falcon Holding Management, Mr. Aslam Khan and the VP of Finance at Falcon Holdings Management, Ms. Jill Filipiak

The ambiance was amazingly electric, and the air was laden with hope and anticipation of a blooming future.

This collaboration with iconic international brands will elevate the dining scene in Islamabad’s vicinity as they will offer a memorable dining experience with exquisite flavor and presentation. All the food enthusiasts can come with family, friends, and colleagues under the roof of Citadel 7, a project with complementary facilities, a well-built innovative structure with 24/7 security, and a well-monitored extravagant corporate project.

CITADEL 7 Mall will now showcase the following globally renowned International brands under one roof:

TGI Fridays

Hardees

Carl’s Jr.

Piccadilly

P.F. Chang’s

Chakor Ventures aims to deliver not just a project that is well-built but also well-managed. They are planned to create a visionary, exquisite, and diverse commercial space with food courts, retail outlets, world-class facilities, and innovative infrastructure.

Mr. Aslam Khan, the chairman of Falcon Holding Management, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Asad Khan for this significant partnership and visionary plan. This MOU signifies a substantial step towards Chakor Ventures’ vision of making Blue Area, Islamabad the booming business hub of Pakistan. Both Falcon Holdings Management and Chakor Ventures’ visionary collaboration is looking forward to a promising future together in commercial real estate.

The collaboration of these business tycoons is the magnificent transformation of passion and dedication, highlighting the visionary set that will be nothing short of extraordinary. Citadel 7, committed to achieving heights and forming an association with the business and creative community, is bringing excellence in every aspect of its services.