Caretaker Finance Minister Confident of Successful Talks with IMF

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday said she was optimistic about the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), conveying strong hope for the success of the first review of Pakistan’s $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA).

In an informal conversation with the media, the finance minister highlighted the satisfactory performance of all institutions involved in implementing the lender’s targets for the current program. She emphasized that negotiations with the IMF have been progressing positively, with the economic team actively engaged in the process.

Dr Akhtar added that she herself will participate in policy-level talks with the lender, underscoring her dedication to achieving successful negotiations with the IMF. She expressed satisfaction with the recent developments in her meetings with both the IMF and the economic team.

The talks with the IMF commenced late last week with both sides sharing critical data for fast-tracking the ongoing review. So far, the lender has focused mainly on Pakistan’s fiscal framework for 2023-24, with an emphasis on converting Pakistan’s primary deficit into a surplus.

The IMF has sought a monthly collection plan from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for Rs. 6.667 trillion in revenue during the current fiscal year.

ProPakistani reported earlier today that the lender has also insisted on a detailed report on the financial losses incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.