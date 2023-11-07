IoBM Hosts the International Conference on Business Management and Sustainability (ICBMS) 2023

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) recently hosted the two-day International Conference on Business Management and Sustainability (ICBMS).

This first day of the event is poised to be a pivotal gathering, attracting a diverse range of participants, including prominent government officials, experts from renowned educational institutions as well as senior corporate executives from leading companies in Pakistan. The Chief Guest at the occasion was Mr. Younus Dagha, Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Sindh with the welcome address delivered by Mr. Talib S. Karim, President of IoBM.

Under the theme “The Sustainable and Innovative Businesses in Uncertain Times: Challenges and Opportunities,” the conference was hosted on the IoBM campus, setting the stage for substantive discussions, collaboration, and the sharing of profound insights.

The inaugural session featured a keynote speech by Dr. Shakeel Sadiq Jajja, a Fulbright Scholar from Stanford University and Associate Professor at LUMS. Notable guests included Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, President of the Karachi Chambers of Commerce, and Mr. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, President of the Marketing Association of Pakistan.

The Chief Guest at the occasion, Mr. Younus Dagha shed light on the agenda of the conference by noting: “Globalization has created connectivity, it has eased access to information but it has also exposed our businesses, our practices, and our governance to the clients that we deal with on a B2B and G2B basis. Most of Pakistan’s policies are adversely affected by incompetence at the policy-making level, but more than that at the implementation level. Therefore, our regulators, with respect to national policies and their implementation on the ground, need to develop an integrated policy to address this issue in a sustainable manner.”

In his address, Mr. Talib Karim, President of IoBM stated: “This flagship conference aims to rigorously review scholarly papers, addressing the evolving landscape of business management. Our focus remains on maintaining consistent on-campus teaching, even amidst the shift toward hybrid methods. Such gatherings unite scholars and experts to reshape business management principles.”

The event was aimed at fostering comprehensive conversations about the challenges and opportunities in building sustainable and innovative enterprises in a world marked by uncertainty.

Furthermore, the conference also included a Corporate Panel Discussion focused on “Sustainable Business Models: A paradigm shift in Uncertain Times,” moderated by Fatima Arshad, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Communications at Unilever. The panel hosted senior executives from Unity Foods, Mondelez Pakistan, Ismail Industries, and more.

The event also featured an Academic Panel Discussion on “The role of education and research in shaping sustainable and innovative businesses,” moderated by Dr. Amber Raza, Head of Academics at IoBM. The panelists during this discussion included esteemed representatives from IoBM, Stanford University, UMT, LUMS, IBA, and other leading institutions.

The International Conference on Business Management and Sustainability – 2023 is a testament to IoBM’s commitment to providing a platform for meaningful dialogue, learning, and the exchange of knowledge in Pakistan. The event will continue for a second day where workshops will be conducted by leading academics and professionals.

IoBM’s Dr. Shagufta Ghauri, Associate Professor & HoD Management & HR Department; Dr. Junaid Ansari, Assistant Professor, Management & HR and Convener ICBMS 2023 and Ms. Rabia Sabrei, HoD, Commercial & Professional Studies along with their team played an instrumental role in making ICBMS 2023 a success.