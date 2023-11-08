Google Chrome Will Now Tell You How Much RAM All Tabs Use

Google Chrome is infamous for eating up a lot of memory on computers and phones. To address this, Google introduced the ability to save RAM on inactive tabs a few months ago, and now the browser will also tell you how much memory each tab uses.

This feature was first spotted by 9to5Google and it should help users stay up to date with the browser’s memory usage. You can simply hover over a tab and it will show you the amount of RAM it’s using. This way, you can get rid of tabs that are hogging the most memory. Take a look at the screenshot below.

This is especially valuable for individuals who regularly work with multiple open tabs and require a smooth-running computer. It’s a feature designed to cater to the everyday user’s needs without requiring any technical expertise to monitor their computer’s performance. It’s a straightforward, on-the-fly solution that provides valuable information, enabling users to make informed decisions about which tabs to close when their device experiences slowdowns.

To access the Memory and Energy Saver modes, users can navigate to the ‘Performance’ section within the browser’s settings. Additionally, there is an option to designate specific essential websites to remain continuously active, ensuring that critical pages don’t reload each time they are accessed.

The update is already available on the stable Chrome 119 channel and is anticipated to become accessible to all users shortly. For those who can’t wait, there is an option to enable it manually through Chrome’s experimental settings.