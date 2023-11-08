Prime Minister Hopes to Complete Reko Diq Deal With Saudi Arabia in December

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said he was optimistic about a deal with Saudi Arabia for a stake in Reko Diq by December.

Kakar told Arab News that the Saudi offer was welcomed and negotiations are underway between all parties. He expressed hope that the Kingdom would participate in other projects as well.

On a different subject, Kakar expressed hope that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would help attract more than $60 billion in investment over the next five years. He remarked that the SIFC would act as a one-stop shop for addressing international investor concerns.

The premier commented that impediments to dollar repatriation by foreign investors had been addressed, while rigid conformity to formal bureaucratic rules was now taken care of. He opined that the SIFC platform was conceived for this purpose and emphasized removing all hurdles to allow outside investment in Pakistan within 15 days.

He added that a dispute resolution system has been developed under the purview of SIFC acceptable to all parties.