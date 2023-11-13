Khalil Hashmi Assumes Charge as Pakistan’s Ambassador to China

Pakistan has posted a career diplomat Khalil Hashmi as the new Ambassador of Pakistan to China.

According to the details, Hashmi reached Beijing over this weekend and assumed responsibilities as Pakistan’s new envoy to China. He was received on arrival by Zhang Maoming, Deputy Director General of the Asia Department of Chinese MFA. He succeeds Ambassador Moin ul Haque who returned to Pakistan on retirement earlier this month.

In his first official engagement, Ambassador Hashmi presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm welcome accorded to him, in keeping with the long-standing tradition of both countries.

Reminiscing of his previous stint in Beijing from 2008-2010, he expressed his resolve to further solidify the already-robust relationship between the two countries. Director General Hong conveyed best wishes to the Ambassador for a successful tenure and assured him of full support.

​Ambassador Hashmi is a senior Pakistani diplomat with 29 years of experience in both bilateral and multilateral relations. Prior to his arrival in China, he served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva. He has also worked at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to New York twice, including as Deputy Permanent Representative.

His first diplomatic assignment was at Pakistan Embassy in Copenhagen from 1999 to 2002. In Islamabad, Ambassador Hashmi has served as Director General of the United Nations, European Region, and Arms Control Divisions and as Director of South Asia, India, and Disarmament Directorates.