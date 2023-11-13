Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 800 Per Tola

Published Nov 13, 2023

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 800 per tola on the opening day of the week to settle at Rs. 211,800.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 211,800 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 686 to close at Rs. 181,584.

Last week, the price of the precious metal went down by Rs. 3,600 pet tola to settle at Rs. 211,000 at the end of the trading week.

In the international market, gold price hovered around a three-week low today with spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,938.12 per ounce as of 0714 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.3 percent to $1,942.50.

