Telecard Set to Acquire SIS’s Shareholding in Hallmark Company

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 13, 2023 | 3:20 pm
Telecard | PSX | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Telecard Limited is set to acquire entire shareholding of Supernet Infrastructure Solutions (Private) Limited in Hallmark Company Limited.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Telecard said that its members/shareholders have approved entering into a Share Purchase Agreement with Supernet Infrastructure Solutions (Private) Limited (SIS) for the acquisition of SIS’s entire shareholding in Hallmark Company Limited (i.e. 314,220 shares constituting approximately 62.84 percent of the issued and paid-up capital of Hallmark).

ALSO READ

The stock filing further said that the consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.

Telecard itself and through its subsidiaries is licensed to provide fully integrated telecommunications services, including basic wireless telephony, long distance and international services and payphones.

ProPK Staff

lens

Indian Man Stuck In Pakistan After No Response On His Wife’s Visa Application
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>