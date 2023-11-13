Zong 4G Unveils Exciting International Roaming Bundles for Azerbaijan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications network, brings a brand-new range of International Roaming Bundles tailored for those traveling to Azerbaijan. With these bundles, Zong 4G continues to prove its commitment to providing customers with innovative and cost-effective solutions for staying connected while abroad.

These bundles are designed to cater to the diverse needs of Zong 4G customers traveling to Azerbaijan. Whether you need to stay in touch with friends and family or require robust connectivity for work and business, Zong 4G has you covered with options ranging from 15 to 45 days of connectivity at extremely affordable prices.

The innovative offer brings Zong customers a selection of “Voice and Data IR Bundles” with a vast range of options, starting from 30 minutes, 30 SMS, and 1 GB of data for just PKR 1000 + tax, going up to 90 minutes, 90 SMS, and 5 GB of data for an affordable price of PKR 3000 + tax.

For data-intensive users, Zong 4G has also introduced “Data Bundles” of 1, 3, and 5 GBs for PKR 500, 1500, and 2000 + tax respectively for a period of 15, 30, and 45 days.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G, said: “Our commitment to customer-centric innovation is the driving force behind the introduction of these International Roaming bundles for Azerbaijan. We understand the importance of staying connected while traveling, and these offerings are designed to make international communication more affordable and convenient.”

To activate any of the IR Prepaid Bundles for Azerbaijan, Zong 4G customers can either use the My Zong App or simply dial *4255# and choose their desired package. With easy activation and affordable pricing, Zong 4G continues to lead the industry in providing exceptional value to its customers.

Stay connected, stay productive, and enjoy uninterrupted communication with Zong 4G’s International Roaming Bundles for Azerbaijan.

For more information and updates, visit Zong 4G’s official website at www.zong.com.pk or reach out to Zong 4G’s helpline at 310.