Snow And Reindeer Arrive for the Frost Festival In PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.9 Update

On November 7th, PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, gets ready to celebrate the holiday season in its festive Version 2.9 Update. From November 7, 2023 to January 7, 2024, players will be able to battle in Snowy Village – a themed area featuring frosty new ways to traverse and take down enemy players, as well as more treats to get into the holiday spirit. Metro Royale Chapter 17 is also on the way, and the World of Wonder is getting new objects and improvements, including a Snowy new template.

In the Version 2.9 Update, Snowy Village invites PUBG MOBILE fans to the ultimate festive showdown! Players can fight in a two-story Ice Sculpture Plaza, and traverse the map in thrilling new ways – from Snow Rails to Snowboards. If the battleground still doesn’t seem cold enough, Snowball Blasters with exciting effects will also be available. When shooting these at enemies, they’ll turn them into snowmen! They can also be shot at the ground to create snowy cover, or at water to freeze it solid.

Other snowmen can also be found in Snowy Village. Players can come across a Lucky Snowman with three Snow Toddlers hidden nearby. After finding a Snow Toddler, it will follow the player like a pet, allowing them to bring it back to the Lucky Snowman. Finding and returning all of them will reward players with a crate! Even more rewards are available in the Version 2.9 update inside Lucky Ice. Players will need to find the most effective way to break through their icy exterior to get to the prize inside.

As the Frost Festival draws near, Reindeer will begin to spawn on the map! These merry vehicles allow two players to ride together to spread cheer across the battleground. The maps will also be decorated for the season with trees full of presents and stockings filled with supplies.

The Version 2.9 Update also brings a variety of gameplay improvements, including new additions to the World of Wonder creative mode with expanded PvE options, new Editor enhancements, and a new Snowy Map Template, as well as Frost Festival objects.

Additionally, new ‘Catch Me’ Gameplay Template updates are being added, along with Skill Management Device improvements which introduce skills related to transformation gameplay.

The new Royale Pass Ace will be available from November 14, 2023 to January 13, 2024. Players can complete RP missions to increase their rank, and receive rewards such as new custom colour outfits, snowbike and reindeer finishes, and more.

Players can also look forward to a thrilling collaboration with a legendary sports car brand that will be revealed very soon. Stay tuned for more details!

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.9 Update will be available on November 7th! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.