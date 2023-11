62 Pakistani Company Reps to Attend Singapore Fintech Festival

A 62-member delegation of Pakistani fintech companies is attending the annual Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) on 15-17 November 2023.

These companies include ten finalists of the Sprint Pakistan Hackathon launched in eight cities of Pakistan from 18th September to 24 October 2023, by the Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with Digibop, Pakistan High Commission, Singapore, Elevandi Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association and Apix Singapore.

Invent Global, an exhibition experience provider, is leading another group of 7 Pakistani fintechs who are setting up a pavilion at SFF.

The High Commission arranged the delegation’s visits to Google, Meta, and Stripe in Singapore.

They were given briefings on the ongoing and future plans of these tech platforms in Pakistan. Google and Meta are supporting and reinforcing the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for financial inclusion, women and youth empowerment, digital literacy, promotion of entrepreneurial culture, and SMEs in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner is hosting a networking dinner at Pakistan House tonight where the top leadership of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association, Apix Singapore, Elevandi, HSBC Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and a large fintech community from Singapore has been invited for interaction and networking with Pakistani fintech delegation.

These networking activities will serve as a precursor for the annual SFF starting tomorrow, which is ranked as one of the world’s largest fintech events. The Pakistani delegation will meet regulators, investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, and founders from across the globe at the three-day event.