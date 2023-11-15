Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises for Third Straight Day to Near Rs. 215,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the third straight day on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 214,800 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,000 per tola to Rs. 214,800 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 1,714 to Rs. 184,156.

On Monday the price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 800 per tola before posting another increase of Rs. 1,000 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s increase means that cumulatively the price of gold has risen by Rs. 3,800 in the last three days.

In the international market, gold rose to a one-week high with spot gold up 0.5 percent to $1,971.60 per ounce as of 1037 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,976.10.