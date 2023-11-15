SIFC Committee to Discuss Cloud Space Policies in Upcoming Meeting

Five agenda points related to the Ministry of IT & Telecom have been included in the 7th meeting of the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The important meeting of the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be held on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s House. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over the apex committee meeting.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, the agenda points related to the Ministry of IT and Telecom include updates on the National Cloud Policy & establishment of Cloud Infrastructure and updates on the possibility of investment by the Universal Service Fund.

The meeting will also discuss the long-standing issue of return of USF & ICT R&D Funds to the Ministry of IT and Telecom. The apex committee of SIFC has also asked the MoITT to brief on the formulation of Space Policy and Rules and also update on the outcomes of the Saudi visit.

In addition to that, the Special Investment Facilitation Council has also asked the State Bank of Pakistan to brief on the impact of the enhancement of export proceeds and retention limits for IT companies. It has also asked the State Bank to update media campaigns on IT-related initiatives undertaken by SBP.

