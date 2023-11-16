Punjab Bans Vehicles Without Fitness Certificates and Permits on Motorways

The entry of vehicles without fitness certificates and route permits has been banned on the motorways and highways by the provincial government of Punjab.

The government, in the presence of Caretaker Chief Minister Moshin Naqvi, signed an agreement with the National Highways and Motorway Police to enforce the ban.

The agreement makes it mandatory for the Punjab Transport Department and the Motorway Police to share information about vehicle fitness and route permits.

Additionally, focal persons will be appointed by the two departments to oversee the exchange of information and ensure the enforcement of rules.

The agreement is part of the provincial government’s efforts to reduce smog in Punjab. Addressing the ceremony, CM Moshin Naqvi lauded the environmentally friendly initiative.

In a major announcement for unregistered Chingchi rickshaws, he said that they have one month to register their vehicles for free. He added that unregistered rickshaws would not be allowed on the roads afterward.

Moreover, the caretaker CM also announced the establishment of a trauma center at the Lahore-Islamabad M2 Motorway with the support of the National Highway Authority.