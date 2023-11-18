Murree and Kotli Sattian Declared Forest Reserves

Rawalpindi’s district administration has declared Murree and Kotli Sattian as forest reserves, along with making the national park a tourist attraction point.

This was revealed by the Commissioner of Rawalpindi division Liaquat Ali Chatha during a meeting regarding the implementation of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench’s orders regarding the Murree Contingency Plan.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, Nabil Javed. Speaking on the occasion, Javed emphasized that all the departments should comply with the LHC’s orders to prevent any unexpected incident.

Furthermore, he also directed to finalize the master plan for Murree by eliminating all obstacles. Additionally, the senior board member also ordered full preparations on the local level without any delay.

Nabil Javed instructed the Civil Defense, police, forest, and other departments to provide additional workforce to the Murree administration immediately.

He issued directives for the timely completion of four under-construction bypasses of Murree towards Galiat including Dadhyal, Bustan Mor, and Bansra Gali to Kali Mitti.

The Rawalpindi commissioner informed the meeting about the arrangements made to tackle the snowfall forecasted in the next few days.

He said that all the departments are on alert and an encroachment drive was carried out recently, demolishing all illegal buildings. Moreover, the commissioner’s office has imposed a two-month ban on construction.

The meeting was also informed that the district administration will construct a parking plaza on 10 canals of land owned by the Murree Improvement Trust.