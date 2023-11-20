Eco-Friendly Travel: PHA Employees Get E-Bikes

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Punjab has become the first government department to adopt eco-friendly commuting to combat air pollution.

According to the details, the authority has decided to distribute electric bikes among its employees. The first batch of the e-bikes will be distributed today, underscoring their commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation within the organization.

Earlier, a meeting was held under Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo in this regard. During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of improving the air quality of Lahore.

Talking about the department’s initiative, DG Tahir Wattoo described e-bikes as the best alternative to traditional transportation due to their eco-friendly nature and contribution to reducing air pollution.

‘They offer the potential to reduce fuel costs with zero noise and air pollution,’ he stated. The DG PHA added that the Electric Vehicles Policy of Pakistan 2020–2025 has been a key element in the government’s efforts to boost the local manufacturing of e-bikes.

It is pertinent to mention that during the ongoing hearing of the case regarding smog in Punjab, the Lahore High Court (LHC) emphasized providing e-vehicles to government employees at various times.

Furthermore, the high court has also been stressing promoting cycling culture in the province. Earlier in the day, LHC ordered the closure of all educational institutes every Saturday in the province till the end of January 2024.