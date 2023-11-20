Punjab Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Multiple Districts

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 20, 2023 | 11:42 am

In a bid to reduce the impact of smog on public health, the Punjab government has made wearing face masks mandatory for a week.

The directive has been issued only for the smog-hit districts of the province, including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to a notification shared by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, residents of these districts must wear a face mask outdoors from November 20 till November 26.

In his statement on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said that prioritizing health is our collective responsibility. He also urged the public to adhere to the guidelines for a safer community.

The provincial government has been taking various steps to mitigate the severe impact of smog, including the temporary enforcement of face mask usage.

Just last week, the government decided to shut down educational institutes in the smog-hit districts. Furthermore, a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles has also been initiated to combat smog.

Despite all these steps and efforts, there hasn’t been any significant improvement in the air quality. On Sunday, Lahore’s air quality was once again recorded at an unhealthy level of 203.

Experts have recommended wearing face masks and using air purifiers as some of the preventive measures against suffocating smog.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

proproperty

