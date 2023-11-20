Punjab Police Fined Over 19,000 Underage Drivers in Just a Week

Authorities in Punjab have expedited action against underage drivers in the wake of the deadly car incident which resulted in the death of multiple members of the same family in a posh area of Lahore.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police shared statistics regarding the ongoing crackdown against drivers under the age of 18. According to him, more than 19,000 underage drivers have been fined during the last week across the province.

He added that during the current year, as many as 81,000 fines were issued to underage drivers, and over 2,100 cases were registered against them.

Additionally, 3,500 vehicles have also been impounded across different police stations in the province. On the other hand, the Inspector General (IG) Punjab has warned parents against letting their kids under 18 drive their cars.

Furthermore, RPOs, DPOs, and District Traffic Police officers have been directed to intensify the crackdown even more. Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the arrest of those driving without a license.

The directive was issued during the hearing of the underage driver’s case, who crushed 6 members of a family to death. LHC ordered indiscriminate action, adding that driving a car without a license is equivalent to giving someone a killing machine.