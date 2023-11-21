Punjab Government Expands Martyr Relief Package to All Employees

Families of all the employees of the Punjab government who sacrifice their lives in service will be granted a relief package similar to that of the police martyrs.

This was decided in the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development held under Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Moshin Naqvi.

Furthermore, the caretaker CM also highlighted the importance of granting a similar aid package to the injured government employees.

During the meeting, Moshin Naqvi green-lit financial assistance packages to the families of a martyred excise inspector and an injured official of the department.

The families of both individuals will get relief packages equivalent to the one being given to the police employees.

It should be noted that excise inspector Muhammad Rafi lost his life when drug dealers opened fire at him and his team in Rahim Yar Khan. Moreover, the other official, Sanaullah Bhatti, sustained serious injuries and disability.

Additionally, the caretaker CM also directed to form a committee under the Additional Chief Secretary, which will prepare final recommendations and examine the cases.