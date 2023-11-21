Regal Motors Launches Locally Assembled Seres 3 Electric Car in Pakistan

A few days ago, ProPakistani reported that Regal Automobiles will soon be launching its first electric vehicle (EV), Seres 3, in Pakistan.

Now, the vehicle has officially been launched, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry.

The official price, booking details, and delivery time have also been unveiled. According to the company, the locally assembled Seres 3 has been priced at Rs. 9,199,000. The Completely Built-up Seres 3 was selling for above Rs. 1 crore so this is a sizeable decrease in price for the locally assembled version.

As far as the booking is concerned, customers can reserve their Seres 3 by paying Rs. 3,000,000 in advance. The vehicle is expected to be delivered by March 24, 2024.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned price is the highest suggested retail price, ex-factory per unit which includes taxes and dealer commissions.

The prices could be affected by the changes in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, government levies, tariff structure, fiscal policies, import policies, etc and any resulting adjustments will be the responsibility of the customer. Moreover, the price could change without prior notice as it is provisional.

Features, Power, and Range

The following are the key features of the vehicle:

Electronic Panoramic Sunroof

Led Headlamps with DRLs

Electronic, Heated & Auto Retractable Side View Mirrors

360 View Camera

Spare Tyre

18-inch Alloy wheel

Interior

Leather Interior

Multi-informational display

Automatic AC with Climate Control

25 Touch Screen Audio & Smart Phone Connecting System

Multi-functional Steering Control Wheel

Electric 6-Way adjustment Driver Seat

Electric 6-Way adjustment front passenger Seat

6 Speakers

Front Seat Heating

Cruise Control

3 Driving Modes (Normal, Eco, Sports)

Wireless Charger

It’s powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor capable of producing 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It houses a 49 KWh battery with a company-claimed range of around 400 KM, though it should be closer to 320-330 KM considering its usage in Pakistan. Seres 3 can be charged up to 80% in 7-8 hours when charged at home using a regular charger. With fast charging, you can reduce the charging time to just 2-3 hours.