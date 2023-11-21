Regal Motors Launches Locally Assembled Seres 3 Electric Car in Pakistan

A few days ago, ProPakistani reported that Regal Automobiles will soon be launching its first electric vehicle (EV), Seres 3, in Pakistan.
Now, the vehicle has officially been launched, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry.
The official price, booking details, and delivery time have also been unveiled. According to the company, the locally assembled Seres 3 has been priced at Rs. 9,199,000. The Completely Built-up Seres 3 was selling for above Rs. 1 crore so this is a sizeable decrease in price for the locally assembled version.
As far as the booking is concerned, customers can reserve their Seres 3 by paying Rs. 3,000,000 in advance. The vehicle is expected to be delivered by March 24, 2024.
It should be noted that the above-mentioned price is the highest suggested retail price, ex-factory per unit which includes taxes and dealer commissions.
The prices could be affected by the changes in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, government levies, tariff structure, fiscal policies, import policies, etc and any resulting adjustments will be the responsibility of the customer. Moreover, the price could change without prior notice as it is provisional.
Features, Power, and Range
The following are the key features of the vehicle:
- Electronic Panoramic Sunroof
- Led Headlamps with DRLs
- Electronic, Heated & Auto Retractable Side View Mirrors
- 360 View Camera
- Spare Tyre
- 18-inch Alloy wheel
- Interior
- Leather Interior
- Multi-informational display
- Automatic AC with Climate Control
- 25 Touch Screen Audio & Smart Phone Connecting System
- Multi-functional Steering Control Wheel
- Electric 6-Way adjustment Driver Seat
- Electric 6-Way adjustment front passenger Seat
- 6 Speakers
- Front Seat Heating
- Cruise Control
- 3 Driving Modes (Normal, Eco, Sports)
- Wireless Charger
It’s powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor capable of producing 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It houses a 49 KWh battery with a company-claimed range of around 400 KM, though it should be closer to 320-330 KM considering its usage in Pakistan. Seres 3 can be charged up to 80% in 7-8 hours when charged at home using a regular charger. With fast charging, you can reduce the charging time to just 2-3 hours.