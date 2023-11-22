Caretakers to Prepare Economic Blueprint for Next Govt

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 10:18 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker federal government had decided to prepare an economic blueprint for the upcoming elected government.

According to sources, the caretaker government is also likely to initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a new bailout package.

ALSO READ

Sources further said that electricity and gas prices are likely to further go up before the IMF’s board meeting that will consider the staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The board meeting is expected in the first week of December.

To meet its external financing needs of $25 billion for the current fiscal year (FY24), the government will borrow money from Gulf countries, China, and commercial banks.

According to sources, the Chinese government has also committed to roll over its loan to Pakistan for a further two years. Pakistan may also need to secure necessary external financing before the IMF board meeting, sources added.

ProPK Staff

lens

K-pop Royalty Blackpink Shines Bright at Buckingham Palace
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>