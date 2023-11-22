OGDCL Completes Khewari Project, Aims to Ramp up Gas Production

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 4:02 pm
OGDCL New Acting CEO | ProPakistani

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has successfully completed the Khewari (Suleman 1 & 2) Development Project, with potential gas production of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD)

In its notice to PSX, the company said that currently, 7 MMSCFD of gas is being processed at the Sinjhoro Plant in the Sanghar District, Sindh, and will be ramped up to the full potential. The wells are under choke optimization process for further enhancement in gas supply.

“OGDCL adopted a fast-track strategy, accelerating processes for the first gas injection by laying a 6-inch diameter pipeline spanning 14.5 kilometers from the Gathering Facility near Suleman-1 to the Chabaro Tie-in point,” the notice added.

The venture is a collaborative effort in which OGDCL serves as the operator with a 77.50 percent stake, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the 22.50 percent share.

