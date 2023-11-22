Taxmen Deputed at Factories Will Not Get Daily Allowance from FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has refused to grant Daily Allowance (D.A) to the officers/staff of Inland Revenue who are deputed at manufacturing premises of factories to monitor production and clearances for controlling sales tax evasion.

Presently, a large number of IR officials are posted at the factories of different sectors under the supervised clearance system to check excise and sales tax evasion.

ALSO READ FBR Announces Deadline for Banks to Pay 40% Tax

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations on Wednesday, on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’s Secretariat, the issue regarding admissibility of TA/DA to the officers/staff of Inland Revenue Field Formations during the period of their posting under Section 40-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 has been examined in consultation with Finance Division (Regulations Wing).

It has been decided that Daily Allowance (D.A) cannot be sanctioned to the officers/staff of Inland Revenue Field Formations during the period of their posting under Section 40-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990.

However, such officers/officials shall only be entitled to Travelling Allowance (TA) once for departure and once on return from such posting. All Heads of Inland Revenue Field Formations are, therefore, requested to ensure compliance of these instructions in letter and spirit.