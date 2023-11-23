Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $7 Billion Mark

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have crossed the $7 billion mark, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

In a short statement, the central bank said that the feat was achieved on November 23 and thanked overseas Pakistanis for their “unwavering support and trust”.

#RoshanDigitalAccount (RDA) inflow crosses USD 7 Billion mark! Thank you Overseas Pakistanis for your unwavering support and trust.#OverseasPakistanis pic.twitter.com/1ipMRwDFvi — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) November 23, 2023

The inflows were recorded at $6.898 billion by the end of October 2023. During the month, funds received stood at $142 million, while funds of $27 million were repatriated.

Roshan Digital Account, launched in September 2020, is a major initiative of SBP, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.