Price of Gold in Pakistan Registers Slight Decrease

The price of gold in Pakistan dropped for the second straight day on Friday to settle at Rs. 215,700 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 150 per tola to Rs. 215,700 while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 129 to Rs. 184,928.

The price of gold remained unchanged on Monday before posting two consecutive increases, Rs. 500 on Tuesday and Rs. 900 on Wednesday. However, the price fell by Rs. 650 per tola yesterday. Compared to last week, when the price of gold rose by Rs. 4,100 per tola, the price of gold has largely been stable during the current week so far.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,994.09 per ounce as of 0923 GMT, while the US gold futures were largely unchanged at $1,994.80.