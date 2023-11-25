Islamabad Police Begins New Initiative for Crime Monitoring

The Islamabad police have decided to seek the public’s help in arresting wanted criminals by initiating a special program in this regard.

Citizens of the federal capital will be informed about individuals in the capital police’s wanted list using social media.

The program aims to inform residents of Islamabad about Register No. 10 (Monitoring of Criminals), which includes details of proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in different crimes.

Islamabad police will share the list of these wanted criminals on social media with citizens, establishing an open channel to keep the public informed about potential threats and urging them to actively contribute to enhancing overall safety.

Previously, the capital police had launched a mobile application upon the directives of Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. The app has enabled citizens to lodge complaints about any illegal act, loss, accident, unlawful residents, and criminals.

Furthermore, in another major step towards enhancing the law and order situation, the Islamabad police recently announced the introduction of smart cars.

These cars will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, possessing all the information about criminals and e-challan defaulters.