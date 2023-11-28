Hafeez Promises Blockbuster Results in Australia

Pakistan men’s cricket team Director, Mohammad Hafeez, answered the questions posed by the journalists during the pre-series press conference earlier today. He acknowledged that the Pakistan cricket team is lagging behind modern-day cricket, but the audience will see a different approach in the upcoming Australian tour.

Hafeez said that his goal is to make the team play with an aggressive mindset, which will then lead to impactful performances.

Hafeez added that domestic cricketers will be prioritized, with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy being a priority for every cricketer who wants to play for the national side. He said that domestic performers, such as Khurram Shahzad, have been selected for the tour down under, but those who haven’t been selected shouldn’t lose heart. They should continue performing and wait for the next series.

Talking about coaches, Hafeez said that a head coach is not required by the team. In a few days, there will be announcements for the coaches who will join the team once they land in Australia.

Australia-based coaches will help the team get acclimatized to the conditions and prepare them for the series.

Hafeez said that the squad selected for the tour has all the capability to take 20 wickets in a Test match, and if the team fails, he should be held accountable. Lastly, he reminded everyone that Babar Azam is an excellent servant for the national side, and he believes that his performance will excel due to the pressure of captaincy taken away from him.