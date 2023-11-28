Motorway M-1 Closed For Traffic Due to Dense Fog

Dense fog and low visibility have forced the closure of the M-1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai for traffic, confirmed the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

A spokesperson for the motorway police stated that the decision to close the motorway was taken for the safety of citizens. He also advised citizens against traveling unnecessarily during the early hours of the day.

Furthermore, the motorway police official has recommended using front and back fog lights for optimal road safety in challenging weather conditions.

In another news, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced that vehicles without an M-Tag will not be allowed on motorways. Officials have strictly ordered citizens to get an M-Tag before December 31.

Earlier this year, NHMP had massively increased its fines by up to 900%. The fine for exceeding the speed limit has been increased from Rs. 750 to Rs. 2500.

The fine for interfering with an emergency vehicle saw the biggest increase as it has been raised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000. Other fines for traffic violations such as driving without proper lights at night, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving without a license have also been increased significantly.