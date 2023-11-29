Govt Inks Deal With Ernst & Young For Privatization of PIA

A Financial Services Agreement (FASA) was signed between the Privatization Commission and the Financial Advisor for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL) in the presence of the Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan Fawad.

The consortium led by Earnest & Young was invited for contract negotiations as Financial Advisor after approval by the Privatisation Commission Board in its meeting on 10th November 2023. The financial advisor will be responsible for restructuring and carrying out legal, technical, and financial due diligence for the proposed divestment together with a fair valuation of PIACL, according to an official press release.

ALSO READ PIA Settles $26 Million Lease Issue With Asia Aviation Capital

The Minister expressed the hope and desire that the transaction would be carried out successfully despite the challenging economic environment. He assured the Financial Advisor of the complete support of all institutions involved in the process to facilitate their work with a view to performing their task seamlessly in the best possible interest.