Govt Inks Deal With Ernst & Young For Privatization of PIA

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 1:15 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A Financial Services Agreement (FASA) was signed between the Privatization Commission and the Financial Advisor for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL) in the presence of the Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan Fawad.

The consortium led by Earnest & Young was invited for contract negotiations as Financial Advisor after approval by the Privatisation Commission Board in its meeting on 10th November 2023. The financial advisor will be responsible for restructuring and carrying out legal, technical, and financial due diligence for the proposed divestment together with a fair valuation of PIACL, according to an official press release.

ALSO READ

The Minister expressed the hope and desire that the transaction would be carried out successfully despite the challenging economic environment. He assured the Financial Advisor of the complete support of all institutions involved in the process to facilitate their work with a view to performing their task seamlessly in the best possible interest.

ProPK Staff

lens

Madiha Imam’s Husband Moji Basar Sets the Dance Floor Ablaze with Groovy Moves at Their Reception
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>