President Promulgates Ordinances for Improving Performance of 4 Key Loss Making Entities

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved promulgation of ordinances related to Radio Pakistan, National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Pakistan Post.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Law on the recommendation of the interim government had sought the approval of these ordinances. Subsequently, the President on Thursday signed the ordinances.

The ordinances includes NHA Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023 and the Pakistan Broadcast Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023.

Sources said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had directed Pakistan to change the management control of loss making institutions.

The government will establish a board of these departments consisting of 6 to 12 members. The affairs of these loss making institutions will be run by private sector experts instead of civil servants.

Sources said that newly appointed board members will also be given salaries and other allowances.