Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Orders to Auction His Unused Luxury Cars Worth Millions of Rupees

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has ordered to auction two highly expensive vehicles provided to him by the government.

According to details, the CJP directed the concerned officials to take steps for the auction of the two vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz and a bulletproof Land Cruiser, worth millions of rupees.

In compliance with CJP Isa’s directive, the Registrar of the Supreme Court has sent letters to the cabinet secretary and Punjab chief secretary, ordering them to auction the vehicles.

Furthermore, the letter stated that CJP Isa doesn’t use any of the vehicles, and funds generated from the auction should be directed towards public transport initiatives. “The decision reflects a stance against the importation of luxury vehicles for constitutional positions,” the letter added.

As per the letter, the Mercedes Benz, 2996 CC sedan was purchased by the Supreme Court in 2020 for the use of CJP at a cost of Rs61 million.

It should be noted that in the past, Faez Isa has expressed his strong disapproval for the extraordinary security as well as other perks and privileges granted to the country’s top government officials from the taxpayers’ money.

On the first day as the country’s top judge, CJP Isa refused to receive the guard of honour, setting a new tradition for public servants. Earlier this year, he was spotted walking to the Supreme Court’s building without any security and protocol.