Lahore’s Longest Flyover is Now Open For Traffic [Video]

In another good news for the residents of Lahore, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has opened another flyover for traffic in the provincial capital.

The Akbar Chowk Flyover, which had been completed three months ahead of schedule, was inaugurated by the caretaker CM. He was accompanied by top government officials, including DG Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

It should be noted that the flyover was originally scheduled to be completed in 10 months. However, thanks to the efficiency of the LDA, the project’s completion took only seven months.

Under the project, a 2.2KM flyover and 10 protected U-turns have been constructed. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CM Naqvi said that the two-sided Akbar Chowk flyover is now Lahore’s longest flyover.

The caretaker CM underscored the importance of the project, adding that a signal-free corridor between Multan Road and Ferozpur Road has been established with the completion of this project.

Additionally, it will also resolve the long-standing traffic problems along College Road and PECO Road. The caretaker government plans to initiate work on the College Road soon.

Moreover, Naqvi claimed that the authorities ensured not even a single tree was cut during the construction process. He added that 300 plants have been planted around the flyover, contributing to the beautification and environmental enhancement of the surrounding area.

It is pertinent to mention that the Akbar Chowk flyover is the fourth mega project completed by the LDA in November. Earlier, the CM had inaugurated Bedian Underpass, Shahdara flyovers and Cavalry underpass.