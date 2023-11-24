Punjab to Impose Hefty Fines on Buildings and Plazas Without Parking

The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to initiate legal action against building and plaza owners who violate the parking rules and regulations.

In a meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), held under caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, it was decided to pursue legal action against buildings and plazas violating parking rules.

The meeting also decided to impose a fine of Rs.10,000 per kanal on building owners who fail to open parking within the stipulated period. Additionally, the meeting green-lit amendments to LDA Building and Zoning Rules and Regulations.

In an effort to resolve the traffic issues, it was decided to construct U-turns and slip roads at seven intersections. However, before granting the final approval, temporary barriers will be installed on the roads to assess traffic flow.

Approval for improving road infrastructure at 26 locations was also granted. Moreover, protective U-turns will be constructed between Canal Road, Harbanspura and Jallo.

The meeting approved handing over Lahore Global Village on lease to the Punjab Central Business District Authority and obtaining consultant services for the commercialization of nine roads in Lahore.