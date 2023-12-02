IAPEX 2023’s Highlight: Sheikhoo Steel’s International Testing Debut

Strolling through IAPEX 2023, amidst the hustle of innovation and design, visitors are drawn to a stall that stands out not just for its imposing structure, but for the palpable buzz of excitement surrounding it. This is Sheikhoo Steel, marking their 1st year anniversary—a year that has redefined steel standards in Pakistan.

In a sector often clouded by traditional practices, Sheikhoo Steel emerges as a breath of fresh air. Their commitment to quality isn’t just a tagline; it’s a deeply ingrained philosophy, evident in every aspect of their operation. From employing cutting-edge technology to their meticulous approach in steel production, Sheikhoo Steel doesn’t just aim to meet standards; they are setting them, and really high too.

What truly sets them apart is their dedication to third-party testing, both locally and internationally—a move unprecedented in the Pakistani construction industry. This isn’t just about ensuring quality; it’s about building trust. Knowing that the steel being used for homes or skyscrapers has been rigorously tested and meets international benchmarks offers a sense of security that’s hard to put a price on.

Sheikhoo Steel is celebrating not just their first anniversary but a series of remarkable achievements aptly dubbed by their stall representative as “Sheikhoo ki century!” They’ve rapidly become the fastest steel company in Pakistan to sell 100,000 tonnes of steel rebar, established a network of over 100 dealers, and spread their presence across more than 100 cities.

Additionally, having over a hundred corporate clients speaks volumes about their reliability and the industry’s confidence in their products. Wait a minute; was this known? It wasn’t. And it’s unheard of in the Pakistani market for a local steel player to be accomplishing such feats. Hats off to the team!

Overall, it’s the blend of relentless innovation, focus on quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction that makes Sheikhoo Steel a standout at IAPEX 2023 – seeing is believing! As they mark their first year in the industry, it’s clear that they’re not just selling steel; they’re shaping the future of construction in Pakistan.

With each steel bar tested and approved, they’re building a legacy of trust and excellence. In terms of opinion, Sheikhoo Steel is really setting a good example for other manufacturers in the country to follow suit, given the ban on international imports that is ruining the local industry.

It’s a pleasant surprise to witness such a wonderful example to talk about. The future looks bright for Sheikhoo Steel. If their first year is anything to go by, expectations are high for them to keep pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and playing a pivotal role in building a stronger, safer Pakistan.

As visitors leave their stall, it’s not just the gleam of polished steel that stays with them, but the promise of a revolution in the making—a revolution pretty much led single-handedly, by Sheikhoo Steel. Kudos, full-stars, only praises – a big applause to them!

