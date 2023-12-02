Lahore High Court Announces Winter Holidays

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced two weeks of winter holidays, commencing on December 24 and ending on January 8, 2024.

However, it should be noted that court hearings of certain cases will continue during this period, adhering to the regular schedule. These cases include bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas.

The court will resume normal proceedings for all other categories of cases starting January 9, 2024. Earlier the provincial government had also announced the schedule of winter vacations for the educational institutions.

According to Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, winter vacations across the province will commence from December 18, 2023, and continue till January 1, 2024.