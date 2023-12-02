Lahore High Court Announces Winter Holidays

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 2, 2023 | 12:07 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced two weeks of winter holidays, commencing on December 24 and ending on January 8, 2024.

However, it should be noted that court hearings of certain cases will continue during this period, adhering to the regular schedule. These cases include bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas.

The court will resume normal proceedings for all other categories of cases starting January 9, 2024. Earlier the provincial government had also announced the schedule of winter vacations for the educational institutions.

According to Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, winter vacations across the province will commence from December 18, 2023, and continue till January 1, 2024.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sonya Hussyn Stuns in Chic White Bodycon Dress Paired with Plum Long Coat
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>