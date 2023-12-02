Sindh MDCAT Retake Paper ‘Leaked’ Again: Report

The National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake exam of Sindh has once again been hit by a controversy.

According to Ary News, the MDCAT retake exam was leaked on social media hours before the test began. However, as per the provincial caretaker health minister, Dr. Saad Khalid, reports about the paper leak are not accurate.

Furthermore, some candidates also reported problems with the test’s online portal. One of the students stated that despite getting confirmation of passing the test, she has been marked failed on the portal.

It should be recalled that the provincial government had decided to retake the exam after an investigation team confirmed that the previous paper had been leaked.

Provincial authorities had also announced strict action against everyone involved in the paper leak. Now, following reports of another paper leak, it remains to be seen if another inquiry is ordered into the matter or not.