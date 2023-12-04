Motorway Police Has Massively Increased Fines For Different Offences

The National Highways & Motorways Police (NHMP) have significantly increased their fines for rule violations, including over-speeding, driving without a helmet, and using HID lights.

According to an announcement by the NHMP, the increased fines will be enforced rigorously starting January 1, to enhance road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

It stated that using HID lights on all the roads under the jurisdiction of the National Highways & Motorways Police will result in heavy fines. The fine has been increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 2,000, witnessing an increase of 1,700 rupees.

Furthermore, motorcyclists engaging in dangerous behaviors, such as performing stunts, will be fined Rs. 5,000 compared to the previous Rs. 300 fine. Similarly, driving without a helmet will result in a Rs. 1,000 fine compared to the previous fine of just Rs. 200.

NHMP has also announced an increased fine of Rs. 5,000 for passenger vehicles that exceed the prescribed passenger limit, marking an increase from the previous Rs. 1,500 penalty.

The fines for overspeeding are as follows: