PFF-Organized National Futsal Cup to Begin Tomorrow in Peshawar

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the names of the 23 teams that will compete in the 1st Futsal National Cup 2023 in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar tomorrow. This is phase 4 of the National Cup, with the previous phases taking place in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Football teams from all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were invited to register for the event, as this Cup is eligible for teams from KP only. Teams have been divided into three Pots – A, B & C – from where one team from each pot will be selected.

There is no clarification from PFF whether the winners of all these phases will play each other after the top teams of all provinces are selected, or if will there be a different format. The top two teams of each phase were awarded with cash prizes, as the winner of a particular phase got Rs. 300,000 while the runners-up got Rs. 150,000.

The venue for the tournament will be Garrison Park in the capital city of KP, Peshawar. The ground is powered by ‘Total Football’ which has its presence in various cities across Pakistan.

Total Football has been conducting an annual league for the teams of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the last three years. Team Eighteen and AAA were the most dominant teams in the league, but this season AAA had to discontinue their futsal project due to financial constraints, thus ending the El Classico of twin cities futsal scene.