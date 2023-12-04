Sindh Achieves 4 Million Bales Target Before Punjab for the First Time in 10 Years

Pakistan’s Cotton arrivals have surpassed 7.7 million bales till 30th November, up 81 percent year-on-year against 4.28 million during the same period last year.

According to the latest fortnightly data by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Sindh has emerged as a key contributor, producing over 4 million bales, marking a remarkable 128 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, Punjab stands at 3.7 million bales, up only 48 percent against the last flood-ridden year.

ALSO READ Cotton Market Under Pressure Amid Textile Crisis and Upcoming Holiday Season

Interestingly, Sindh has achieved its target of 4 million bales far earlier than expected and before Punjab for the first time in a decade while Punjab has only been able to reach 55 percent of its target of 8.3 million bales.

According to experts, harmful weather, whitefly pest attacks, and actual cultivated areas being less than reported and delayed sowing timeline compared to Sindh are the reasons behind this large provincial discrepancy.

Textile millers have actively participated in the market, purchasing 6.75 million bales, while exporters and traders have acquired 290,626 bales. Additionally, approximately 125,000 bales have been exported, reflecting a robust international demand for Pakistan’s cotton.

More than 483,800 bales are reported unsold bales are present in stock while 415 ginning factories are operational in general.

Ihsanul Haq, Chairman of the Cotton Ginners forum, shed light on challenges faced during the cotton years noting that extreme weather conditions and a severe whitefly attack have adversely affected cotton yield.

Haq suggested aligning Punjab’s cotton year with the timeline followed in Sindh’s coastal areas, starting from February to March, to mitigate weather-related challenges and enhance cotton quality.