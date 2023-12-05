Pakistani Documentary on Climate Change to be Presented at COP 28 in Dubai

With COP 28 UN Climate Change Conference well underway, “The Perfect Shot: Antarctica,” a poignant documentary on the impacts of climate change, is set to be showcased in the Blue Zone on Monday, 11th December which will be held at Expo City, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

This significant event aligns with the urgent call to action by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Blue Zone: Where Vital Climate Conversations Happen

Managed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Blue Zone is the nerve center of the COP 28 conference.

Accessible exclusively to accredited delegates, this area hosts the formal negotiations, the World Climate Action Summit, and a host of other high-impact events including country pavilions, presidency events, and cultural activities.

The inclusion of “The Perfect Shot: Antarctica” in this vital zone underscores the film’s importance in the global climate narrative.

This moment is made even more special thanks to Sustainable Impact Capital & Holding, whose steadfast support has been instrumental in bringing this project to COP28.

António Guterres’ Clarion Call Echoed in “The Perfect Shot: Antarctica”

Secretary-General Guterres’ recent observations and warnings about Antarctica’s ice loss and the broader climate crisis set a critical backdrop for the film’s screening.

He stated, “In Antarctica, I saw for myself – and heard directly from scientists – how ice loss is accelerating in dangerous ways. Climate change is wreaking havoc and fossil fuels are the main culprit.

At COP28, leaders must act to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, protect people from climate chaos and end the fossil fuel age.”

This message resonates deeply with the documentary’s portrayal of the Antarctic landscape and the urgent environmental issues it faces.

A Visual Testament to Global Climate Challenges

“The Perfect Shot: Antarctica,” produced by Canwell Media and directed by Quinn Halleck, featuring the extraordinary journey of world-renowned photographer Artem Shestakov, transcends the bounds of traditional filmmaking and has already garnered international acclaim, winning over 21 awards in categories including Best Documentary, Best Environmental Film, and Best Nature Film.

This global recognition underscores the film’s impact in raising awareness about the environmental crisis. The film is poised to inspire change and reinforce the global commitment to combating climate change. Its screening in the Blue Zone, amidst crucial global discussions, uniquely positions it to influence and inspire world leaders and policymakers.

The film’s journey to this prestigious platform has been bolstered by support from Producer Habib Paracha and Executive Producers such as Melissa Ganzi and David Runyon whose contributions have been vital in bringing this crucial environmental message to the global stage.