Punjab Increases Driving License Fee By a Massive 1566%

The Lahore Traffic Police has informed citizens that the provincial government has decided to massively increase the driving license fee for cars and motorcycles.

According to an announcement on X, the caretaker Punjab government has increased the fee for obtaining a driver’s license by 1566%, from Rs. 60 to Rs. 1000.

However, the traffic police stated that citizens have until December 31 to get their licenses at the current rate. Effective from January 1, 2024, motorists will have to pay Rs. 1000 as a license fee.

The decision by the provincial government is being widely criticized on social media. Netizens think that when motorists have started complying with traffic regulations, the massive fee increase seems disproportionate.

Many argued that this abrupt increase could deter responsible driving practices, placing an undue burden on law-abiding citizens actively contributing to road safety.

Previously, the city traffic police had also increased fines for learner’s permit holders. The police announced that it will not be registering cases against learner’s permit holders, however, they will be fined Rs. 2000.