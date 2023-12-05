Saudi Arabia Unveils New Tourist Destination to Take on Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s Neom has recently unveiled “Siranna,” a new luxury tourist destination situated in the northwest region of the country. This innovative project is part of Neom’s ongoing sustainable regional development and aims to seamlessly integrate with the coastal landscape.

Siranna is designed to offer a high-end escape, featuring a 65-key hotel and 35 residences, all while minimizing its impact on the natural environment. The architectural design honors the local heritage and blends with the surrounding mountains and wadi, reflecting Neom’s commitment to sustainable and nature-integrated spaces.

Siranna is accessible by water transportation and is designed to be a haven of relaxation. It invites visitors to indulge in various amenities, including spas, wellness spaces, a signature beach club, and scenic trails for exploration on foot or horseback.

This development is a testament to Neom’s dedication to creating spaces that promote creativity and well-being, offering a tranquil retreat for both visitors and residents.

As part of a larger cross-border city development project in Saudi Arabia, Neom is known for its futuristic and sustainable initiatives. Recently, the mega project announced Epicon, a new upscale coastal destination along the Gulf of Aqaba, set to redefine hospitality and architectural standards.

Additionally, Zaha Hadid Architects revealed plans for a striking 330-meter tall skyscraper within the Trojena ski resort in Neom. This crystal-like skyscraper will overlook a central artificial lake. Moreover, at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, Neom showcased an exhibition on “The Line,” their proposed 170-km-long linear city, highlighting the concept and standards guiding its design.