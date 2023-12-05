Xiaomi is Making Two More Car Models Including a Hybrid

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to enhance its footprint in the electric vehicle market by introducing two additional models, including a hybrid one.

With the launch of these two models, Xiaomi plans to achieve two things: Increase its sales and solidify its position as a major player in the Chinese electric car industry.

Recently, the company officially entered the competitive electric vehicle (EV) market as it revealed its first model, the Xiaomi SU7, known internally by the codename “Modenat.”

Additionally, as per the latest media reports, Xiaomi has a total of three models currently in the pipeline.

Out of the three models, two will be battery electric vehicles (BEVs), while details about the third one, codenamed Kunlun, have been kept secret.

Previously, rumors suggested that the Kunlun would be an Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV), however, nothing is certain at this moment. It is pertinent to mention that the sales of BEVs, hybrids, and fuel cell models in China have significantly increased during the current year, witnessing a 35% year-on-year increase.

On the other hand, SU7 is expected to be launched soon after completing the regulatory processes. Its mass production will commence this month, as per local media reports.