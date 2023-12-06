FBR Makes it Mandatory for JazzCash, EasyPaisa to Share Financial Data

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, etc.) to provide real-time access to its information and database relating to economic transactions to the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR).

The FBR has issued a list of “integrated organizations” covering any agency, authority, institution, or organization mentioned in section 175A of the Income Tax Ordinance, which would be integrated with the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR)”.

The financial institutions bound to provide real-time access to information and databases relating to economic transactions to the FBR are: