FBR Makes it Mandatory for JazzCash, EasyPaisa to Share Financial Data

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 11:10 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, etc.) to provide real-time access to its information and database relating to economic transactions to the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR).

The FBR has issued a list of “integrated organizations” covering any agency, authority, institution, or organization mentioned in section 175A of the Income Tax Ordinance, which would be integrated with the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR)”.

ALSO READ

The financial institutions bound to provide real-time access to information and databases relating to economic transactions to the FBR are:

  • Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) licensed by SBP;
  • Asset Management / Mutual Funds Institutions;
  • commercial banks;
  • Micro Finance Banks;
  • Development Financial Institutions (DFIs);
  • Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs);
  • Insurance Companies;
  • National Investment Trust Limited;
  • Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited;
  • Pakistan Stock Exchange;
  • Pension Funds (registered under Voluntary Pension System) Accounts,/DDO Offices;
  • Provincial Excise and Taxation Departments (concerning information other than Motor Vehicle Registration);
  • private pension funds and trusts (registered with FBR);
  • Provident Fund Institutions (those registered under Provident Fund Act 1925);
  • House Finance Companies;
  • Investment Banks;
  • Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, etc.);
  • Modaraba companies;
  • National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited;
  • NIFT & RTGS; Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs);
  • Payment Aggregators;
  • Payment Service Providers (PSPs) & Payment Service Operators (PSOs) and Remittance Gateways (SBP Licensed).

