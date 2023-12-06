FBR Makes it Mandatory for JazzCash, EasyPaisa to Share Financial Data

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, etc.) to provide real-time access to its information and database relating to economic transactions to the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR).
The FBR has issued a list of “integrated organizations” covering any agency, authority, institution, or organization mentioned in section 175A of the Income Tax Ordinance, which would be integrated with the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR)”.
The financial institutions bound to provide real-time access to information and databases relating to economic transactions to the FBR are:
- Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) licensed by SBP;
- Asset Management / Mutual Funds Institutions;
- commercial banks;
- Micro Finance Banks;
- Development Financial Institutions (DFIs);
- Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs);
- Insurance Companies;
- National Investment Trust Limited;
- Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited;
- Pakistan Stock Exchange;
- Pension Funds (registered under Voluntary Pension System) Accounts,/DDO Offices;
- Provincial Excise and Taxation Departments (concerning information other than Motor Vehicle Registration);
- private pension funds and trusts (registered with FBR);
- Provident Fund Institutions (those registered under Provident Fund Act 1925);
- House Finance Companies;
- Investment Banks;
- Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, etc.);
- Modaraba companies;
- National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited;
- NIFT & RTGS; Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs);
- Payment Aggregators;
- Payment Service Providers (PSPs) & Payment Service Operators (PSOs) and Remittance Gateways (SBP Licensed).