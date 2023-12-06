IMF to Propose Solutions on Digitizing Pakistan’s Budget Making Process

Published Dec 6, 2023

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the kick off meeting of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Technical Assistance Mission on digitizing budget process at Finance Division today.

The IMF Technical Assistance Mission was led by Fazeer Rahim and Sybi Hida, Senior Economists from the Public Financial Management Division, accompanied by the IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Pérez Ruiz.

The minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the Ministry to improve effectiveness of budget making process through digitization. The Technical Assistance Mission assured to propose implementable solutions to the Ministry.

>