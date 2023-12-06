KSE-100 Closes At New All-Time High After Crossing 64,000

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 62,956 and breaching 64,000 points before settling at the 63,900 level.

The benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.7 percent or 1,058 points at 2:55 PM to a new high of 64,014. At 3:10 PM, it clocked in at 64,038, up 1.72 percent or 1,082 points.

It settled at 63,917, up by 1.53 percent or 961 points.

The KMI 30 index gained 1,849 points settling at 108,925, while the KSE All share index inched up by 526 points to close at 42,533.

According to Arif Habib Limited, the KSE100 is trading at a P/E of 4.4x which is still at a discount of 26 percent to a 5-year average of 5.9x.

Notably, the benchmark index has surged by over 54 percent or 22,556 points since the IMF standby agreement in end-June 2023. The activity in the market has also grown as the ADTV has increased to $45 million, +77 percent compared to last year. Foreign activity has also increased in the market with a net buy of $50 million since the beginning of the financial year 2023-24.

Overall, the market momentum was bullish, with a total trading volume of 984 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 35.1 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 143 million shares traded, followed by Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) and Oil and Hascol Petroleum Limited (PSX: HASCOL). The scrips had 56.8 million shares and 54.5 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes