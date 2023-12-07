CDA to Conduct Third Party Audit of Public Transport Buses

The officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are reportedly reluctant to make major decisions due to a series of inquiries. As a result, the civic authority is facing challenges in initiating its urban transport project.

According to the details, the Chinese company contracted to manufacture the buses has prepared 30 electric buses. However, due to the reluctance of CDA, they can’t be transported to Pakistan yet.

Now, the civic authority has decided to conduct a third-party audit of all the buses. A team of consultants and engineers, accompanied by CDA officials, will travel to China at the end of this month.

They will inspect the buses and prepare a report based on which a decision will be made on whether to bring the buses to Pakistan or not. It is pertinent to mention that CDA plans to operate 160 electric buses on 13 routes across the federal capital.

In the first phase, buses will ply on two routes only. The civic authority has been engaged in the process of buying these buses for the last year but is still facing delays.